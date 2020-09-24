172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|ircon-international-share-price-up-4-on-order-from-railways-ministry-5878161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Ircon International share price up 4% on order from railways ministry

The work has been awarded by the Ministry of Railways through competitive bidding among PSUs.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Ircon International share price added 4 percent in the early trade on September 24 after the company won an order for nine road over bridges' from the Ministry of Railways.

Value at more than Rs 4OO crore, the company got the order through competitive bidding among PSUs. It will provide project management services for ROBs that will replace level crossings.

The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MOU with Zonal Railways.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be executed between the PSU and the concerned zonal Railway.

At 0926 hours, Ircon International was quoting at Rs 82.05, up Rs 1.70, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IRCON International

