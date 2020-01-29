App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ircon International share price at 52-week high as board to consider stock split

The board will on Feb 11 consider declaration and payment of interim dividend, if any.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ircon International share price touched 52-week high of Rs 492.35, rising 8 percent, intraday on January 29 with the company considering division of its equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on February 11 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2019.

The board will consider declaration and payment of interim dividend, if any, and fixation of the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

Also, the proposal of sub-division of face value of company's equity shares and matters related thereto, subject to shareholders approval.

At 1206 hours, Ircon International was quoting at Rs 487.00, up Rs 31.30, or 6.87 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IRCON International

