you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB Infrastructure surges 11% on GIC's investment in cos road projects

The company has signed binding definitive agreements with GIC for a total investment of up to Rs 4,400 crore, including funding of future construction costs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 11.5 percent in the early trade on August 7 after the announcement of investment by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund in company's road operations.

The company in its press release said about investment by affiliates of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, in its road platform.

The company has signed binding definitive agreements with GIC for a total investment of up to Rs 4,400 crore, including the funding of future construction costs.

Close

As part of the transaction, IRB will transfer nine of its BOT assets into a private infrastructure investment trust in which IRB will hold the controlling stake of 51 percent, it added.

IRB will have management control over these assets with GIC having standard/customary rights of a financial investor and corresponding board representation.

irb

Meanwhile, the company's Q1 profit declined 17.4 percent to Rs 206.6 crore versus Rs 250 crore and revenue rose 15.3 percent to Rs 1,773 crore versus Rs 1,538 crore YoY.

At 0940 hours, IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 103.35, up Rs 8.00, or 8.39 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 09:50 am

