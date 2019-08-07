IRB Infrastructure surges 11% on GIC's investment in cos road projects

Share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 11.5 percent in the early trade on August 7 after the announcement of investment by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund in company's road operations.

The company in its press release said about investment by affiliates of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, in its road platform.

The company has signed binding definitive agreements with GIC for a total investment of up to Rs 4,400 crore, including the funding of future construction costs.

As part of the transaction, IRB will transfer nine of its BOT assets into a private infrastructure investment trust in which IRB will hold the controlling stake of 51 percent, it added.

IRB will have management control over these assets with GIC having standard/customary rights of a financial investor and corresponding board representation.

Meanwhile, the company's Q1 profit declined 17.4 percent to Rs 206.6 crore versus Rs 250 crore and revenue rose 15.3 percent to Rs 1,773 crore versus Rs 1,538 crore YoY.