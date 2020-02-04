IRB Infrastructure may test Rs 115: Rahul Mohindar

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com is of the view that IRB Infrastructure Developers may test Rs 115.
Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com told CNBC-TV18, \\"The last five days really had all under average volume in IRB Infrastructure Developers which gets interpreted and that there is not much of a volume when the stock is actually dropping. So I think there is a strength build up.\\"\\"I would keep a stoploss at Rs 85 and look at targets closer to Rs 115,\\" he said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 17, 2013 03:30 pm