 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

IRB Infra’s stock split: What is it and when will it reflect in the demat account?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

Shareholders approved the 10-for-one stock split around 10 days ago

(Representational image)

Engineering and construction company IRB Infrastructure Developers’ record date for the 10-for-one or 10:1 stock split is February 22.

Shareholders approved the stock split through a postal ballot, with 99.99 percent of them voting for the resolution. The outcome was shared with the exchanges on February 6.

What is a stock split?

It is when a company decides to split one stock by various multiples. In case of IRB Infrastructure, it is a 10:1 split—an existing investor will get 10 units for every stock held.