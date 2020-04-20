IRB Infra, MEP Infra share prices jump 5-8% after toll collection resumes

The share prices of IRB Infra and MEP Infra jumped 5-8 percent intraday on April 20 after the companies received the nod for the resumption of collection of user fees at all toll plazas on national highways and expressways from April 20, 2020.

"The company has received a communication from NHAI/MSRDC instructing resumption of collection of user fee at all toll plazas on National Highways/ Expressway w.e.f. April 20, 2020 by ensuring compliance with preventive measures in terms of guidelines/ instructions issue by Govt. of India to contain spread of Covid -19," IRB Infra said in a filing to the exchanges.

In a separate filing, MEP Infra told BSE it received the Letter from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (‘MSRDC/Authority’) dated April 19, 2020 directing to resume collection of toll with effect from April 20 at five Mumbai entry points--Airoli, Mulund-EEH and Mulund-LBS Toll, Vashi and Dahisar toll plazas.

IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 83.25, up Rs 5.50, or 7.07 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 84.65 and an intraday low of Rs 80.55.

MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 13.27, up Rs 0.63, or 4.98 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 13.27 and an intraday low of Rs 13.27.