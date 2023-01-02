 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB Infra gets fresh boost on raising Rs 700 crore; upside limited, suggest analysts

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

Thanks to the steps taken to alleviate debt load and better positioning in the market, the stock is up 38.15 percent in the last one year

IRB Infrastructure Developers on January 2 jumped after the company said one of its special purpose vehicles (SPV) raised Rs 700 crore by issuing nonconvertible debentures on a private placement basis to eligible investors.

The SPV – Udaipur Tollway Limited – will use the proceeds to refinance the existing project debts. A lower interest rate of 8.9 percent will bring the annual interest savings of Rs 10 crore, said the company in an exchange filing.

“The proceeds received from these nonconvertible debentures would be used to refinance the said project through part repayment of existing project debts, at lower interest cost, which would bring huge interest saving over project life,” said a spokesperson of IRB Infra.

As of 12.19pm, the stock traded up 8.21 percent to Rs 314.25 on the BSE.

Earlier in the quarter, the company had re-financed its two SPVs – Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Limited and Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Limited – as well. This involved fixing rates for at least five years at optimised cost and amortisation, resulting in an incremental surplus cash of around Rs 500 crore over the following five years and further achieving rating improvement to 'AAA' for these assets.

