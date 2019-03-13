IRB gains, gets appointed date for Goa-Kundapur road proj

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rallied more than 3 percent intraday on Wednesday. The Mumbai-based highway infrastructure developer's subsidiary IRB Westcoast Tollway has received appointed date from NHAI for Goa-Kundapur road project.

"...received appointed date in terms of the concession agreement executed with NHAI for the project of four laning of Goa/Karnataka border to Kundapur section of NH-17 from 93.700 km to 283.300 km in Karnataka under NHDP phase IV on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (Toll) basis (DBFOT). Subsequently, the SPV has commenced construction on the project," the company said in its filing.

IRB said the estimated project cost of the company is approximately Rs 2639 crore and the concession period is 28 years.

Construction period for the same project is 910 days.

The road developer has sought Rs 536 crore as viability gap funding from NHAI while it achieved financial closure and tied up project finance of Rs 1,406 crore from a consortium of public sector banks.

Meanwhile, its another subsidiary Solapur Yedeshi Tollway has executed concession agreement with NHAI for the project of four laning of Solapur to Yedeshi section of NH-211 in Maharashtra. The estimated project cost is approximately Rs 1,500 crore, the company said.

IRB has sought Rs 189 crore as viability gap funding from NHAI for the project. Concession period is 29 years and construction period is 910 days.

At 12:06 hours IST, the stock rose 0.24 percent to Rs 81.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, finance minister P Chidambaram has given a nod to suggestions made by Rangarajan committee to allow rescheduling of premium payment for stressed highway projects.

The approval is effective from today while Highway Ministry and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take it up on case-to-case basis now.