Ipca Laboratories sinks to 52-week low after Q3 profit dips

Sandip Das
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Macquarie expects Q4 FY23 EBITDA margin to remain softer than Q3. It has lowered FY23 EPS estimates by 25 percent and FY24/25 estimates by 9 percent/7 percent, respectively.

Ipca Laboratories' share price dropped to a 52-week low of Rs 818.25 in the morning trade after the pharma company’s consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 107.84 crore in the December quarter, down 45.25 percent from the year-ago period.

At 11.32 am, the share was trading at Rs 823.70, down Rs 39.85, or 4.61 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 856.95 and an intraday low of Rs 818.25.

Global research firm Macquarie has an “underperform” rating on the stock, with the target at Rs 810 a share.

It believes that Q3 EBITDA and profit missed estimates by 28 percent and 44 percent, respectively.