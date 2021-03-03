Ion Exchange share slips 3% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloads stake

live bse live

Ion Exchange share price slipped 3 percent in early trade on March 3 after Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rare Investments sold shares of the company on March 2.

Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala sold 1,50,770 equity shares (representing a little over 1 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,205.19 per share, and Rare Investments offloaded 3,87,727 equity shares at Rs 1,205.42 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

Moreover, at the same time, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4,75,000 equity shares of Ion Exchange (representing 3.23 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,220.75 per share.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 5.29 percent stake in Ion Exchange at the end of the December quarter

At 09:18 hrs, Ion Exchange (India) was quoting at Rs 1,410, up Rs 6.80, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,450 and a 52-week low of Rs 502 on 02 March 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.76 percent below its 52-week high and 180.88 percent above its 52-week low.