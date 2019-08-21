IOL Chemicals rises 4% on pre-payments of term-loan

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals rose nearly 4 percent intraday on August 21 as the company made pre-payment of its term loan.

The company has made the pre-payment of the term loan of Rs 9.52 crore due to banks in addition to scheduled repayment, as per BSE release.

The company has made the pre-payment of the term loan of Rs 107.70 crore till date to reduce the term debt, which remains at Rs 123.45 crore as on date.

At 1101 hours, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 189.75, up Rs 5.65, or 3.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 234.90 and 52-week low Rs 104.05 on 30 May, 2019 and 16 August, 2018, respectively.