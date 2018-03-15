App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 15, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOC shares fall 5% after the stock adjusts for bonus share issue

The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares has been fixed as March 17, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil Corporation shares fell nearly 5 percent in morning on Thursday after the stock adjusted for bonus share issue.

The state-owned oil marketing company, on January 30, recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new equity bonus share of Rs 10 each for every one existing equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up.

The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares was fixed as March 17, 2018.

IOC had sought approval of shareholders through postal ballot or e-voting process for issuance of bonus equity shares.

Accordingly, shareholders approved the special resolution to increase authorised capital of the company and amend the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association & Articles of Association of the company.

Ordinary resolution to capitalise reserves of the company and to issue bonus shares had also been approved by shareholders.

At 09:54 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 191, down Rs 6.55, or 3.32 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Oil Corporation #IOC

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC