IOC pares early gains; board approves feasibility study for Rs 61,000 crore petchem foray

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation pared early gains on March 22 after the state-owned fuel retailer said it will prepare a detailed feasibility report for setting up a Rs 61,077 crore petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha.

The project will improve the Petrochemical Intensity Index of the company and de-risk its fossil fuel business, it said in a regulatory filing on March 21.

“…the Board of IndianOil at its meeting held on 21st March 2023 has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval to carry out pre project activities including preparation of Detailed Feasibility Report for setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex at Paradip, Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs. 61077 crore,” the filing said.

After gaining around 0.5 percent in at open, the stock was trading flat at Rs 79.51 at 10.35 am on the BSE.

SC-appointed expert committee will be 'clean chit' panel, JPC must to probe all aspects of Adani iss... The company intends to increase its petrochemical intensity -- how much crude is converted to petrochemicals – to 15 percent from 7 percent currently to cushion it from volatility in the crude oil market and also help India become self-reliant in this key segment. IOC had earlier said it is keen to develop its existing refinery in West Bengal's Haldia into a petrochemicals complex for 'sustaining operations profitably'. The firm had reported an 87.41 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.23 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, as against Rs 6,143.08 crore a year back. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,32,303.20 crore, rising 16.51 percent from Rs 1,99,371.75 crore in the year-ago quarter. The IOC stock is up around 1.34 percent YTD, as against a 14.21 percent decline in the BSE OIL & Gas index. “With crude oil prices softening and supply-chain disruptions arising from the geopolitical tensions resolving to an extent, IOC is seeing recovery in the business. Moreover, robust demand for petroleum products, effective cost optimisation, and enhanced utilisation levels should support the company’s earnings in the near term,” domestic brokerage Geojit said in a recent report. It upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘Hold’ with a revised target price of Rs 86. HDFC Securities has underlined three tailwinds for the company -- recovery in domestic demand for petroleum products, improvement in refining margins for FY23/24/25, and gradual improvement in marketing margins over FY24-25. It has an ‘Add’ rating on IOC with a target price of Rs 84. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​

