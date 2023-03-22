 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOC pares early gains; board approves feasibility study for Rs 61,000 crore petchem foray

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

The state-owned fuel retailer will prepare a detailed feasibility report for setting up a Rs 61,077 crore petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation pared early gains on March 22 after the state-owned fuel retailer said it will prepare a detailed feasibility report for setting up a Rs 61,077 crore petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha.

The project will improve the Petrochemical Intensity Index of the company and de-risk its fossil fuel business, it said in a regulatory filing on March 21.

“…the Board of IndianOil at its meeting held on 21st March 2023 has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval to carry out pre project activities including preparation of Detailed Feasibility Report for setting up Paradip Petrochemical Complex at Paradip, Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs. 61077 crore,” the filing said.

After gaining around 0.5 percent in at open, the stock was trading flat at Rs 79.51 at 10.35 am on the BSE.