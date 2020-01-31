IOC declines 3% despite 315% jump in profit; Nomura maintains buy

Nomura has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 170 per share.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) share price shed more than 3 percent intraday on January 31 despite the company posting a 315 percent jump in its third quarter standalone net profit at Rs 2,339 crore against Rs 563.4 crore in the previous quarter.
Revenue was up 11.6 percent at Rs 1.24 lakh crore against Rs 1.11 lakh crore, QoQ.
Tax expense in the quarter stood at Rs 1,383 crore versus Rs 251 crore.
Nomura has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 170 per share.
The company's standalone EBITDA is 3 percent ahead of consensus, but 10 percent below our estimates. The miss was mainly driven by much weaker refining and lower inventory gains, it added.At 09:55 hrs Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 113.60, down Rs 3.55, or 3.03 percent on the BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.