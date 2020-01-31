App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 10:42 AM IST

IOC declines 3% despite 315% jump in profit; Nomura maintains buy

Nomura has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 170 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) share price shed more than 3 percent intraday on January 31 despite the company posting a 315 percent jump in its third quarter standalone net profit at Rs 2,339 crore against Rs 563.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue was up 11.6 percent at Rs 1.24 lakh crore against Rs 1.11 lakh crore, QoQ.

Tax expense in the quarter stood at Rs 1,383 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

The company's standalone EBITDA is 3 percent ahead of consensus, but 10 percent below our estimates. The miss was mainly driven by much weaker refining and lower inventory gains, it added.

At 09:55 hrs Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 113.60, down Rs 3.55, or 3.03 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Oil Corporation

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.