you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOB share price locked at 10% upper circuit on Q4 profit

There were pending buy orders of 794,200 shares, with no sellers available.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) share price locked at 10 percent upper circuit on June 25 after the company posted net profit in the quarter ended March 2020.

The company in the Q4 has reported net profit at Rs 143.8 crore against loss of Rs 1,985.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net Interest Income (NII) of the company rose 3.6 percent at Rs 1,531.8 crore versus Rs 1,479 crore, YoY.

Gross NPA was at 14.8 percent versus 17.1 percent, while Net NPA was at 5.4 percent versus 5.8 percent, QoQ, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 14:40 hrs, Indian Overseas Bank was quoting at Rs 11.99, up Rs 1.09, or 10 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IOB

