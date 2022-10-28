English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Investors unimpressed by Tata Chemicals strong Q2 show, dump shares

    The Tata group company reported income from operations on a consolidated basis at Rs 4,239 crore, up by 40 percent from the year-ago quarter. The operating income is lower than expected, say analysts

    Moneycontrol News
    NOIDA / October 28, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The share price of Tata Chemicals slumped more than four percent in the afternoon trade despite the company reporting impressive growth in profit after tax and revenue. Analysts said the company's operating income was lower than expectations.

    The Tata group company on October 27 reported income from operations on consolidated basis at Rs 4,239 crore, up 40 percent from Rs 3,022 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    Consolidated profit from continuing operations was at Rs 685 crore as compared to Rs 248 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

    “The operating performance reflects improved realisations and efficient cost management in the context of elevated energy and input costs,” the company said in a statement.

    Follow our live blog for more market updates

    Close

    Related stories

    The investors were not impressed nor were the analysts. At 1.18 pm, the share was trading 4.5 percent lower on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 1,134.10.

    “Operating performance lower than expectations,” said Motilal Oswal. The broker also highlighted that company’s EBIT margins were up 740 basis points YoY to 20 percent but sequentially, it fell by 510 basis points.

    Hundred 100 basis points are amount to one percentage point.

    Commenting on the results, R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, “We continue to work closely with our customers and partners to navigate the challenging global environment.”

    “The demand continues to be positive across our products and their applications, which has resulted in improved realisations compared to the previous year. We continue our focus on deleveraging and executing expansion projects.”

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #stock views #Tata Chamicals
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 01:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.