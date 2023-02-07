 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors sip on Varun Beverages as profit grows 150% in a seasonally weak quarter

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 07, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Revenue from operations for Varun Beverages grew by 27.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,214 crore, while sales volumes grew 17.8 percent to 132 million cases in the December quarter

Pepsi-bottler Varun Beverages has impressed the Street with another strong quarter of numbers. It has doubled investors' wealth in the past one year and the rally is not slowing down anytime soon.

At 11 am, Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 1,294.40 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up 5.94 percent. The stock saw buying interest after the company reported 150.2 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 81.5 crore for Q4 CY2022, which is a seasonally weak quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 27.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,214 crore, while sales volumes grew 17.8 percent to 132 million cases. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 48.1 percent YoY to Rs 307.5 crore.