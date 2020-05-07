App
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Investors overlook widening losses, Yes Bank share price locked in upper circuit

Net NPAs in the March quarter stood at 5.03% compared with 5.97 percent in the December quarter and 1.86 percent in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Yes Bank share price was locked in 10 percent upper circuit in the early trade on May 7, even though a day earlier it posted a weak set of numbers for the March quarter.

The bank reported a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 on account of higher provisions, or the money set aside to cover risky loans.

The private lender, recently bailed out by a consortium of banks, showed an extraordinary income of Rs 6,297 crore (net of tax) from the writedown of additional tier- 1 (AT1) bonds in its profit and loss account. If that amount were to be adjusted with the profit after tax (PAT) figure, the bank would show a profit of Rs 2,628 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs), or bad loans, stood at 16.8 percent compared with 3.22 percent a year ago. Compared with the previous quarter, the gross NPAs eased up from 18.87 percent in December.

Net NPAs stood at 5.03% compared with 5.97 percent in the December quarter and 1.86 percent in the year-ago period.

The bank's deposits shrunk to Rs 1.05 lakh crore, down 54 percent compared with Rs 2.27 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter while advances declined 29 percent year on year to Rs 1.7 lakh crore from Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

There were pending buy orders of 49,347 shares, with no sellers available.

At 0934 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 28.95, up Rs 2.60, or 9.87 percent on the BSE.

First Published on May 7, 2020 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

