InterGlobe Aviation soars as Go First bankruptcy opens doors for higher fares, market share

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's biggest low-cost airline IndiGo, soared 6 percent in the morning trade on May 3, on expectations of a higher market share after Go First bankruptcy.

At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,175.25 on the National Stock Exchange, up 5 percent from the previous close amid high volumes. Trading volumes at 1,519,928 shares were significantly higher than the 20-day average of 465,706 shares.

Bank of America believes that Go First insolvency will remove 9 percent of domestic supply. Go First had a 6.9 percent market share in March 2023,

slipping from 8.9 percent in CY22 and 10.7 percent in CY19.

"The market disruption caused by the shutdown of operation is likely to reduce competitive intensity, and could benefit airfares especially amid the recent strong traffic trends," Jefferies' Prateek Kumar said. This is positive for players like Indigo and Spicejet. IndiGo's competitive position has also improved and it is well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the domestic market, BofA said. It has a "buy" rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 2,700 a share.

Piyush Goyal says India will achieve target of 20% ethanol-blended petrol by 2025; maize to play imp...

In the capacity constrained environment, IndiGo will have stronger yields as well as increasing leverage with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of engines and planes, according to CLSA. It has an "outperform" rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,450 a share. After covid lockdowns and reopening of economy, Indian air traffic has been picking up. As of April 30, Indian airlines transported a record-breaking 4,56,082 passengers in a single day, more than February 2020 levels, almost a month before coronavirus forced a lockdown. India is on track to surpass the 500,000 passenger mark in a day by this year-end. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

