InterGlobe Aviation soars as Go First bankruptcy opens doors for higher fares, market share

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

In a capacity-constrained environment, IndiGo will have stronger yields as well as increasing leverage with OEMs of engines and planes, CLSA has said

Go First insolvency to remove 9 percent of domestic supply

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's biggest low-cost airline IndiGo, soared 6 percent in the morning trade on May 3, on expectations of a higher market share after Go First bankruptcy.

At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,175.25 on the National Stock Exchange, up 5 percent from the previous close amid high volumes. Trading volumes at 1,519,928 shares were significantly higher than the 20-day average of 465,706 shares.

Bank of America believes that Go First insolvency will remove 9 percent of domestic supply. Go First had a 6.9 percent market share in March 2023,
slipping from 8.9 percent in CY22 and 10.7 percent in CY19.