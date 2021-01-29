MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Interglobe Aviation share price slips 2% post Q3 numbers; here's what brokerages expect

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 50.6 percent YoY to Rs 4,910 crore against Rs 9,932 crore in Q3FY20.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Interglobe Aviation share price slipped 2 percent in early trade on January 29, a day after the company declared its December quarter result.

On January 28, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 620 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, against a profit of Rs 496 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 50.6 percent YoY to Rs 4,910 crore against Rs 9,932 crore in Q3 FY20.

Consolidated EBITDA fell 49.8 percent YoY to Rs 842.2 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 1,676 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin came at 17.1 percent against 16.9 percent YoY. EBITDAR reduced 49.7 percent to Rs 987.1 crore against Rs 1,961 crore YoY.

Also Read - IndiGo posts Q3 net loss of Rs 620 crore, revenue falls 50.6% YoY







Below is a summary of what some brokerages are saying about the stock and the company after the Q3 numbers.








Prabhudas Lilladher

Close

Related stories

We increase IndiGo’s FY22/FY23 earnings by 7.5%/ 7.1% and assign Accumulate rating given 1) sustained scale-up of operations 2) broad-based recovery in domestic demand aided by non-metro cities and 3) improving load factors on the back of rising consumer confidence

Motilal Oswal

Despite the current state of uncertainty in the industry, IndiGo’s stock performance over the past one year is up 10%. We value the company at 16x (33% premium to global peers) FY23E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,525. There is no significant upside to CMP., hence, we maintain neutral rating.

At 09:26 hrs, Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,578.10, down Rs 14.70, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

indigo

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,786.95 and 52-week low Rs 765.05 on 08 December 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.69 percent below its 52-week high and 106.27 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Interglobe Aviation
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.