InterGlobe Aviation share price rises 2% post robust Q3 result; Ambit raises target

InterGlobe Aviation share price rose 2.6 percent in the early trade on January 28 after the company reported a massive jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 2019.

The IndiGo operator has posted 167.8 percent surge in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 496 crore against Rs 185.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 25.5 percent to Rs 9,931.7 crore against Rs 7,916.2 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring (EBITDAR) was up 17.2 percent at Rs 1,960.7 crore versus Rs 1,681.4 crore, while EBITDAR margin was down 150 bps at 19.7 percent versus 21.2 percent.

Yield for the quarter was at Rs 3.88 versus Rs 3.83 crore and load factor was up at 87.6 percent versus Rs 85.3 percent, YoY.

Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating with a target at Rs 1,900 per share.

It is a great execution on yield amidst demand slowdown & operational headwinds, said Credit Suisse.

It has maintained a positive stance on reasonable execution, a strong balance sheet, cash flows and revised FY20/FY21/FY22 earnings estimates by +3.8%/+1.5%/+1%.

Will monitor upcoming EGM development for more light on ongoing promoter dispute, it added.

Ambit has maintained a buy call and raised the target to Rs 1,993 from Rs 1,823 per share.

The results is ahead of expectations driven by higher RASK (RASK is revenue per available seat-kilometre) & lower other expenses

20 percent ASK growth in FY21 is below our expectation but not a concern. The EGM is on January 29 is a key near-term share price catalyst, it added.

Ambit raised FY20-22 EBITDA estimates by 15-20 percent.