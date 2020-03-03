Intense Technologies share price gains 4% on deal win

Intense Technologies share price gained 4.5 percent intraday on March 3 after the company bagged a large deal.

The company has landed a deal for digitalising mission-critical citizen services in India in partnership with a large System Integrator.

The technological innovation of its platform UniServe NXT helped Intense Technologies to win the deal against stiff competition from global players. The project is aimed at boosting the digital adoption of critical services amongst citizens of India by making services accessible across multiple devices, the company said in a release.

“The deal will add significantly to the top and bottom line of the company. We believe that leveraging technology to deliver mission-critical enterprise-class applications at scale is the cornerstone of the business impact we deliver,” said CK Shastri, Chairman and Managing Director, Intense Technologies.

At 15:14 hrs, Intense Technologies was quoting at Rs 18.55, up Rs 0.80, or 4.51 percent on the BSE.