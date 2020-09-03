Intellect Design shares nearly 5% on partnership with Samba Financial Group

Intellect Design Arena share price added nearly 5 percent intraday on September 3 after the company announced a partnership with Samba Financial Group.

Samba Financial Group has selected iGTB’s Digital Transaction Banking (DTB) solution of Intellect Design Arena.

The bank has selected DTB to power its digital transformation initiatives to strengthen its corporate offering and help attract more customers.

The solution will help the bank become more competitive, streamline internal processes and, in turn, generate additional revenue streams.

“We are delighted to partner with the Samba Financial Group, one of the most progressive banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a strong focus on customer-centricity," said Manish Maakan, Chief Executive Officer, iGTB.

At 10:07 hrs, Intellect Design Arena was quoting at Rs 194.35, up Rs 8.35, or 4.49 percent on the BSE.