Intellect Design Arena share price rises 4%

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Intellect Design Arena share price rose over 4 percent intraday on February 22 after Bank Rakyat Indonesia selects Intellect Wealth for digital transformation.

The company’s wealth platform, WealthQube, will underpin the digital transformation of wealth management at PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), the company said in the release.

"With implementations in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, India and Saudi Arabia, we have a very deep understanding of this market. The superiority of our offering is established by the fact that we won this deal against a very competitive line up of Swiss providers," said Jaideep Billa, President, Wealth Management, Intellect Design Arena

At 1312 hours, Intellect Design Arena was quoting at Rs 444.35, up Rs 11.10, or 2.56 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 502 on February 8, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 44 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 11.48 percent below its 52-week high and 909.89 percent above its 52-week low.