Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intellect Design Arena rises 2% on multi-million deal win from Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD has selected Intellect for end-to-end digital transformation of its transaction banking business.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Intellect Design Arena rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company bagged large multi-million deal from Emirates NBD.

".... announced a large multi-million destiny deal win from Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the Middle East," company said in release.

Emirates NBD has selected Intellect for end-to-end digital transformation of its transaction banking business.

The planned project is aimed at strengthening Emirates NBD Transaction Banking's market leadership and will cover the bank's operations across trade corridors in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, India, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

At 11:06 hrs Intellect Design Arena was quoting at Rs 174.50, up Rs 4.10, or 2.41 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 283.20 and 52-week low Rs 151.10 on 14 September, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.38 percent below its 52-week high and 15.49 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 11:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

