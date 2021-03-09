English
Inox Wind shares rise 4% on agreement with Integrum Energy Infra

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 75.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 16 on 03 March 2021 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
Inox Wind share price rose nearly 4 percent in early trade on March 9 after the company signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited.

"..... signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of wind power projects comprising of 2 MW (113-metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92-metre hub height) turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply," the company said in a release.

Inox Wind shall supply, erect and commission the turbines at various locations in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by Q3 FY22 for captive customers.

The agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW for which Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services, it added.

This is a repeat order from Integrum Energy within a short period of 3 months which consisted of a 20 MW of turnkey wind project in Karnataka.

At 09:22 hrs, Inox Wind was quoting at Rs 71.70, up Rs 2.45, or 3.54 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 4.4 percent below its 52-week high and 348.13 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Inox Wind
first published: Mar 9, 2021 09:40 am

