Inox Wind share price rises 5% on order win from Continuum Power Trading

Inox Wind share price rose 5 percent intraday on May 11 after company had won an order from Continuum Power Trading.

The company has signed definitive agreements with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Private Limited to supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW) comprising of a mix of 2 MW and 3 MW turbines.

Upon the receipt of certain advances, Inox Wind has started execution of the first phase of the project comprising of 126 MW which is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of FY 2021 at Dayapar, District Bhuj in the State of Gujarat on a turnkey basis.

As a part of the turnkey order, company will provide Continuum Power with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

At 09:52 hrs Inox Wind was quoting at Rs 25, up Rs 0.90, or 3.73 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).