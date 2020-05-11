App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inox Wind share price rises 5% on order win from Continuum Power Trading

The company will provide Continuum Power with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Inox Wind share price rose 5 percent intraday on May 11 after company had won an order from Continuum Power Trading.

The company has signed definitive agreements with Continuum Power Trading (TN) Private Limited to supply, erect and commission 250 MW of wind power projects (in two phases of 126 MW and 124 MW) comprising of a mix of 2 MW and 3 MW turbines.

Upon the receipt of certain advances, Inox Wind has started execution of the first phase of the project comprising of 126 MW which is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of FY 2021 at Dayapar, District Bhuj in the State of Gujarat on a turnkey basis.

Close

As a part of the turnkey order, company will provide Continuum Power with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

related news

At 09:52 hrs Inox Wind was quoting at Rs 25, up Rs 0.90, or 3.73 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 10:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Inox Wind

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.