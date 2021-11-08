Inox Wind share price rises 3% on bagging NTPC Renewable project

live bse live

Inox Wind share price rose 3 percent in the morning trade on November 8 after the company bagged an order from NTPC Renewable Energy for a wind power project in Gujarat.

"Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, to be commissioned in the state of Gujarat," the company said in its release.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar in the Kutch district and is to be commissioned by April 2023.

"We are very excited to bag this prestigious project from NTPC. This being a repeat order from NTPC, Inox Wind had earlier executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago, speaks volumes about Inox Wind’s credentials and capabilities," said Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind.

"We look forward to being a long-term and trusted supplier for NTPC and be partners in NTPC’s vision of achieving its ambitious renewable energy target. This also happens to be the largest order awarded by a PSU in recent times."

Inox Wind will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height.

The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 KV pooling substation at Dayapar and an extra-high voltage transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period.

Inox Wind will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance for the lifetime of the project.

At 09.51 am, Inox Wind was quoting at Rs 135.80, up Rs 2.15, or 1.61 percent. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 160 on July 30, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 35 on November 4, 2020. It is trading 15.12 percent below its 52-week high and 288 percent above its 52-week low.