Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inox Wind share price gains nearly 7% on order win

The orders are expected to be commissioned by March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Inox Wind share price added nearly 7 percent in early trade on October 19 after the company bagged orders of 40 MW.

The company bagged new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries, as per company release.

The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka.

The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the lifetime of the project.

inox

The orders are expected to be commissioned by March 2021.

At 09:24 hrs Inox Wind was quoting at Rs 41.05, up Rs 0.80, or 1.99 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 09:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Inox Wind

