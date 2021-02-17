MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Inox Wind share price gains 3% on order win for Gujarat, Karnataka project

The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the life time of the project, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Inox Wind share price was up 3 percent in the morning session on February 17 after the company bagged orders for 62 MW generators in Gujarat and Karnataka.

Inox Wind announced new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 62 MW from IPPs and retail customers spread across various industries for third party sales and captive consumption. The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the life time of the project. Inox Wind provides its customers with end to end integrated solutions for the entire wind power value chain," it said.

The orders are expected to be commissioned by September 2021. The company, which enjoys one of the largest order books in the industry, has further strengthened its order book with fresh orders, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 70.05, up Rs 2.00, or 2.94 percent at 09:29 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 71.10 and an intraday low of Rs 69.65.

Close

Related stories

The total income of the company rose to Rs 209.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 179.76 crore a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing. However, Inox Wind said its consolidated net loss widens to Rs 51.97 crore in the December quarter. It had reported Rs 27.47 crore loss in the same period a year ago.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Inox Wind
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.