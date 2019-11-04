Inox Wind gains 5% on bagging power project from ReNew Power

Shares of Inox Wind rose 5 percent in early trade on November 4 after the company won an order from ReNew Power.

The company in its press release said that it has bagged an order for a 38 MW wind power project to be developed at Anjar in the State of Gujarat from ReNew Power Limited under the SECI – 2 regime.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2020.

The order comprises of supply of 19 units of Inox Wind’s state-of-the-art 2 MW 113-metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92-metre hub height.

The DF 113/92 model is specifically designed for low wind regime (low wind power density sites) typical of the Indian Market.

ReNew Power is already an existing customer of Inox Wind with an installed capacity of 236 MW supplied by Inox Wind spread across multiple wind-rich states of India, the company said.