Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inox Leisure shares rise nearly 5% as QIP opens for subscription

Company approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 263.10 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Inox Leisure share price added nearly 5 percent in the early trade on November 10, a day after the company's qualified institutional placement (QIP) opened for subscription.

The duly authorised committee of directors, on November 9, 2020, has approved and authorised the opening of the QIP, from November 9 2020.

It has also approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 263.10 per equity share.

The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 76 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 45.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 176.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 143.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose to Rs 292.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 213.34 crore in the year-ago period.

At 09:37 hrs INOX Leisure was quoting at Rs 277.25, up Rs 10.20, or 3.82 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #INOX Leisure

