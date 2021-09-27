MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Inox Leisure, PVR hit 52-week high after Maharashtra decides to reopen cinemas

PVR touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,662.20 and Inox Leisure touched a 52-week high of Rs 412.20 in the morning trade

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex chain operators PVR and Inox Leisure shares were in the focus on September 27 morning following the Maharashtra government's decision to allow cinemas to reopen from October 22.

PVR touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,662.20 and Inox Leisure touched a 52-week high of Rs 412.20.

The Maharashtra government will allow theatres and auditoriums to open from October 22 on the condition that all safety measures, Covid case count and vaccination data are taken into account.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a tweet said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the reopening was in the works and would be announced at the earliest.

Also Read: Relief for multiplex players PVR, Inox as Maharashtra allows theatres to reopen

Close

Related stories

The state contributes 25-30 percent to Hindi films' box office collections, making it key to big Bollywood releases.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the COVID-19, reimposed a slew of restrictions in March this year following the onset of the second Covid wave.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

While most curbs were rescinded from June, the state government decided not to reopen places of worship and cinema halls to prevent mass gatherings.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), along with leading cinema chains PVR and INOX, had requested the Maharashtra government to reopen theatres on "urgent basis", claiming the industry had suffered losses up to Rs 4,800 crore due to the prolonged closure.

At 0927 hours, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,605, up Rs 93.90, or 6.21 percent, and Inox Leisure was quoting at Rs 382.80, up Rs 33.00, or 9.43 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #INOX Leisure #PVR
first published: Sep 27, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.