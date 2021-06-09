INOX Leisure launches of QIP to raise up to Rs 300 crore; shares fall 2%

IMAX offers 40 percent larger image, a dual projection system, highest quality 3D. Samsung Onyx LED is world’s first cinema LED technology, with 10 times brighter visuals and JBL’s surround sound.

INOX Leisure share price shed over 2 percent in the early trade on June 9 after the company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

The duly authorised committee of directors, on June 8, 2021, has passed the resolution for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, through a QIP, as per the company's press release.

The committee has approved and authorised the opening of the QIP, on June 8 and also approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 315.25 per equity share.

A meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on or after June 11, 2021, to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP, as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, company added.

Maharashtra government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to reopen in low-risk areas.

The state, which accounts for a big chunk of revenue for films, has allowed cinemas to reopen normally in areas listed under ‘level 1’, or those with a positivity rate of less than 5 percent and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25 percent. Cities that qualify for this level include Aurangabad and Nagpur.

Cinemas are allowed to run with 50 percent occupancy in ‘level 2 areas, defined as ones with positivity rate below 5 percent and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25 percent and 40 percent. The list of cities in this category includes Thane and Navi Mumbai.

At 09:18 hrs, INOX Leisure was quoting at Rs 329.10, down Rs 4.95, or 1.48 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 358.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 220 on 11 January, 2021 and 01 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.21 percent below its 52-week high and 49.59 percent above its 52-week low.