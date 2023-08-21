Inox Green Energy shares gain 3% as subsidiary wins LoA from NLC India

In the quarter ended June 2023, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 2.62 crore against a loss of Rs 11.58 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Inox Green Energy Services shares price were up 3 percent at Rs 69 in early trade on August 21 after the company’s subsidiary received a Letter of Award (LoA) from a Navratna PSU of Government of India.

I-Fox Windtechnik India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has won an order from NLC India for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of 51MW WTGs located in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The scope of the contract comprises comprehensive O&M, including a power evacuation system, for a period of 5 years with a revenue realisation of Rs 40 crore (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Earlier in this month, CRISIL Ratings had reaffirmed its ratings on the bank facilities of the company - CRISIL BBB+ (long-term rating), CRISIL A2 (short term rating), and outlook revised to Stable.

The financials

It has further upgraded its ratings to 'CRISIL PPMLD AA+ (CE)/ Stable' on the Non-Convertible Debentures of the company.

In the quarter ended June 2023, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 2.62 crore against loss of Rs 11.58 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Revenue from operation of the company rose 3.38 percent at Rs 63.88 crore.

The company is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Limited with whom it enjoys a synergistic relationship and is a part of the Inox GFL Group. It is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for wind projects.