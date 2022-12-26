 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Green Energy jumps on first acquisition of an O&M service provider

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

With this acquisition, Inox Green has entered the multi brand OEM wind turbine O&M business

Newly listed Inox Green Energy Services gained over 10 percent on December 26 as the company announced its first acquisition in an independent operations and maintenance (O&M) wind service provider.

Without naming the company, Inox Green informed in an exchange filing that the wind service provider has a 230-MW-plus fleet that operates majorly in South India. "This acquisition is a part of the strategic decision taken by the company to grow its fleet through the inorganic route as well," the company said.

With this acquisition, Inox Green has entered the multi-brand original equipment manufacturer (OEM) wind turbine O&M business. "We will be well positioned to serve customers by leveraging the synergies and efficiencies across the combined teams, supply chain capabilities and technical expertise," Inox Green said.

The transaction is expected to conclude by end of January 2023.