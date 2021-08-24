Infosys shares hit record high, m-cap crosses $100 billion mark

live bse live

Infosys share price hit a record high in intraday trade on August 24 as the market capitalisation of the IT firm hit the $100 billion mark.

The IT major is second only to TCS among the IT names to hit the mark of Rs 7,43,657.67 crore with TCS having a market cap of Rs 13,46,158.78 crore.

The country's second-largest software services provider reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, growing 2.3 percent sequentially.

It increased its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency terms was raised to 14-16 percent from 12-14 percent earlier.

"Driven by the dedication of employees and the trust of clients, we grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9 percent year-on-year and 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys.

Infosys had given a revenue guidance of 12-14 percent in constant currency for FY22, with operating margin guidance of 22-24 percent.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,734.65, down Rs 4.55, or 0.26 percent at 10:45 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,755.60. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,755.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,732.05.