Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys shares jump 7% ahead of Q1 result; management commentary key things to watch out for

Brokerages expect around 20-30 bps cross-currency headwind on dollar revenue growth, which could be down around 5.3-5.5 percent compared to the March quarter. It may see its profit dip 10-11 percent QoQ, partly due to lower other income.

Infosys share price gained 7 percent intraday on July 15 ahead of its Q1 results which is scheduled to come out later today. The company is expected to report around 5 percent sequential decline in June quarter profit, hit by COVID-19-led lockdown.

The stock price has gained over 31 percent in the last 3 months and was at Rs 842.35, up Rs 59.15, or 7.55 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 842.35 and an intraday low of Rs 795.35.

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 1,00,68,232 shares being traded.

Close

Brokerages expect around 20-30 bps cross-currency headwind on dollar revenue growth, which could be down around 5.3-5.5 percent compared to the March quarter. The Bengaluru-headquartered company may see its profit dip 10-11 percent QoQ, partly due to lower other income.

Infosys is unlikely to announce full-year guidance due to uncertainty amid rising coronavirus infections and fear of another round of lockdowns.

Key things to watch out for would be the commentary on the external environment, demand environment, especially banking and retail verticals, deal pipeline, pricing pressure, if any, involuntary attrition and impact on DSO days considering the requests from clients for longer credit cycle.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has no debt with zero promoter pledge. The price movement is showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:09 am

