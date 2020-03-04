App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys share price rises order on order win

Company will help K+S become more sustainable by navigating them to a next generation hybrid cloud datacenter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Infosys share price rose over 1 percent in early trade on March 4 after the company received a contract to set up hybrid cloud data centres.

The company announced a strategic long-term partnership with K+S AG, world’s largest salt manufacturer and Europe’s biggest supplier of Potash, to support it’s ‘Shaping 2030 Strategy’ - by preparing an agile and flexible IT infrastructure foundation to enable their digital roadmap, as per BSE press release.

The company will help K+S become more sustainable by navigating them to a next-generation hybrid cloud datacenter.

Infosys will set up two state-of-the-art, centralised and dedicated datacentres in Kassel, Germany and 16 regional datacentres in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America along with a public cloud ecosystem, it added.

"This partnership will enable K+S to reimagine their workplace and bring in the agility of cloud infrastructure to help them achieve their business goals,” said Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys.

At 09:23 hrs, Infosys was quoting at Rs 750.55, up Rs 4.25, or 0.57 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys

