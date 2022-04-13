English
    Infosys share price rises ahead of Q4 earnings, Jefferies maintains 'buy'

    Foreign research house Jefferies has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,135 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
    Infosys share price rose 1 percent in the early trade on April 13 as the company readies to announce its fourth quarter earnings later today.

    Infosys is likely to post a 15-20 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax and a 24 percent growth in consolidated revenue in the quarter ended March.

    The Bengaluru-based company may report a profit of Rs 5,950 crore on revenue of Rs 32,700 crore when it releases its results on April 13, experts said.

    Infosys had posted a profit of Rs 5,076 crore and revenue of Rs 26,311 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. Profit in the three months ended December 2021 was Rs 5,809 crore and revenue was Rs 31,867 crore.

    Also Read - Infosys Q4 Earnings Preview | Profit may grow 15-20 percent on year; Revenue likely to increase 24 percent

    All eyes on FY23 growth guidance, while with Accenture and TCS setting a high bar, the company’s results will be closely watched.

    Since FY19, growth has been higher than upper end of guidance by 0.3-6 percent and 12-14 percent growth guidance will be base case.

    Every 1 percent change in growth outlook could see a 7 percent impact on the valuations, said Jefferies.

    The research house prefers Infosys over TCS given its stronger growth profile.

    At 9:18am, Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,752.00, up Rs 10.55, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,953.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,311.80 on 17 January, 2022 and 14 May, 2021, respectively. Currently, it is trading 10.32 percent below its 52-week high and 33.56 percent above its 52-week low.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 09:31 am
