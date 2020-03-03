Infosys share price gains as company collaborates with IBM

Infosys share price gained over 1 percent intraday on March 3 after the company announced a global alliance with IBM to accelerate their digital transformation journey using the IBM public cloud.

The collaboration will help enterprises -- including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare -- to transition, modernise and transform their enterprise workloads and applications by tapping into the security, open innovation and enterprise capabilities of the IBM public cloud, company said in a release.

Infosys will also offer its clients access to Red Hat’s portfolio of open source offerings on the IBM public cloud.

"Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud," said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys.

