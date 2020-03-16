Infosys share price falls over 7% on Cabinet notice, close coronavirus encounter

Infosys shares price plunged as much as 7.5 percent intraday on March 16 after the GST Council summoned its non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani over recurring technical issues with GST Network (GSTN).

The council at its 39th GST Council meeting asked Infosys, the technical supporter of GSTN, to come up with a solution by July 2020 against

Nilekani had sought time till January 2021 to iron out the issues faced by taxpayers.

The council also asked the company to enhance the load capacity of the system from 1.5 lakh users at the moment to 3 lakh.

Infosys also made rounds on March 13 after it evacuated one of its office buildings in Bengaluru after one of its employees came in contact with a person suspected of being infected by the novel coronavirus.

However, normal operations were set to resume from March 16, after a doctor cleared the employee, a source aware of the development said.

In an email to employees in Bengaluru, the company said: “As part of our continuing efforts to share information regarding coronavirus or COVID-19, we are informing you that we have received information about a situation of a team member from IIPM building who may have been in proximity to an individual with suspected COVID-19.”

The company had evacuated the building for sanitation as a precautionary measure.

At 13:53 hrs, Infosys was quoting Rs 599.5, down 6.67 percent on NSE.