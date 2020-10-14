Infosys share price dips 2% ahead of Q2 earnings

IT services company Infosys share price declined 2 percent in the morning trade on October 14, with the company expected to announce its earnings for the September quarter later in the day.

IT major is likely to report around 4 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter-ended September 30, while constant currency topline growth could be more than 2.5 percent.

Ramp-up of large deals and recovery in BFSI could drive revenue growth during the quarter. Brokerages expect the acquisition of Vanguard to boost deal wins.

EBIT margin is likely to remain stable on a sequential basis with cost measures, which along with revenue growth, could push profit higher by 4-6 percent QoQ .

Kotak and Sharekhan said the revised guidance could be 1-3 percent growth for FY21 but margin may remain at 21-23 percent.

At 0955 hours, Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,143.70, down Rs 14.10, or 1.22 percent on the BSE.