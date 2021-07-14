Infosys share price climbs ahead of Q1 results as brokerages expect healthy earnings

live bse live

Infosys share price was trading marginally in the green ahead of its Q1 results.

The IT major will release its June quarter earnings today wherein, along with the numbers, investors are expected to keep a close watch on the Bengaluru-based company's deal pipeline and recovery in underperforming verticals.

Brokerages believe the company may announce a healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue and profit after tax (PAT).

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Infosys to post a strong revenue growth on the ramp-up of large deals and higher billing days. It expects a nearly 17 percent YoY rise in the revenue, while PAT may grow 30 percent. The brokerage added that supply-side issues will have no impact on the company's performance.

Motilal expects the company's FY22 revenue growth guidance to be revised upwards, while demand commentary may be closely watched by investors.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a sequential revenue growth rate of 4.5 percent in constant currency (CC), driven by higher billing days and seasonal strength, the ramp-up of large deals, and higher spending across all major verticals.

Kotak's estimates show the revenue of the company may grow 17.7 percent YoY, while adjusted net profit may see a growth of 25.9 percent YoY.

"Magnitude of the pass-through element in Daimler deal will influence FY2022E revenue growth and EBIT margin and will be a key area of focus," the brokerage said.

Emkay Global expects a 17 percent YoY rise in revenue and a 28.3 percent rise in PAT. EBITDA may see a jump of 26 percent YoY, while EBITDA margin may rise 198 bps.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,548.00, up Rs 3.10, or 0.20 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,552.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,538.25.