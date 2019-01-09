Infosys rises nearly 3% ahead of board meet to consider buyback

Shares of IT major Infosys rose 2.8 percent intraday Wednesday as company board is going to consider buyback of shares.

In its board meeting scheduled to be held on January 11, the board will consider proposal of buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The board will also consider the payment of special dividend and implementation of the capital allocation policy.

The company is also announce its third quarter results on January 11.

At 09:28 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 682, up Rs 12.15, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.