you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys rises nearly 3% ahead of board meet to consider buyback

The company is also announce its third quarter results on January 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of IT major Infosys rose 2.8 percent intraday Wednesday as company board is going to consider buyback of shares.

In its board meeting scheduled to be held on January 11, the board will consider proposal of buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The board will also consider the payment of special dividend and implementation of the capital allocation policy.



At 09:28 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 682, up Rs 12.15, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 9, 2019 09:40 am

