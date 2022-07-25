Infosys misses Q1 profit estimate but global brokerages stay positive, lower margin guidance

The IT major’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 34,470 crore, up 23.6 percent from Rs 27,896 crore achieved during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The Infosys stock price steals the attention a day after the company reported a profit to Rs 5,360 crore for the first quarter this fiscal.

The second largest IT services provider's consolidated net profit for the June quarter was up 3.2 percent on-year from Rs 5,195 crore recorded in Q1FY22. Sequentially, the profit declined 5.7 percent in the said quarter as against a profit of Rs 5,686 crore in Q4FY22.

The profit missed the estimates of a poll conducted by Moneycontrol.com, which had forecast a growth of 5.5–9.5 percent in consolidated net profit.

The IT major’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 34,470 crore, up 23.6 percent from Rs 27,896 crore achieved during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On an on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenues were up 6.8 percent from Rs 32,276 crore.

The growth in revenue beats the estimates of 21.5–22.5 percent growth predicted by the Moneycontrol.com poll.

At 9:18am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,485.35, down Rs 20.95, or 1.39 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,498.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,478.35.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The revenues in constant currency (CC) witnessed a year-on-year growth of 21.4 percent while on a sequential basis, the growth in CC revenues was 5.5 percent. The company’s revenues from digital businesses, which accounted for 61 percent of the total revenues, grew by 37.5 percent on year in CC terms.

Global research firm JP Morgan has an overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 1,700 per share. It is of the view that Q1 margin was a shock with FY23 margin guided down to 21 percent. Sharp earnings cut is likely despite silver linings in revenue growth guide. Supply challenges drive margin guidance to lower end of its band of 21-23 percent, it said, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

CLSA on the other hand has a buy rating on the stock with target at Rs 1,750 per share. "Healthy demand momentum and cost challenges are likely transient while strong headcount addition and rise in revenue growth guidance reassure demand strength. The company now expects margin at lower end of its 21-23 percent band. We see miss as optical due to transient factors," it added.

Morgan Stanley also has an overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 1,535 per share. It is of the view that growth performance was solid but margin came in significantly below estimates. Raised revenue guidance is comforting but not enough to offset weak margin outlook. The brokerage firm expects the stock to be under pressure in the short term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​