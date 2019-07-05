App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Infosys may touch Rs 3600: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com feels that Infosys may test Rs 3600 in the next 8-9 months.

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "I expect much better things for IT as a sector going ahead. Given the fact that you are seeing the recovery coming across US as well as Europe the kind of data points that you are getting for all the top four IT companies, they will definitely benefit if you see that recovery taking faster pace than expected in these countries."

"This is definitely not the time to sell Infosys. I would think that target of Rs 3600 is very likely in the next 8-9 months. Then let's wait and see because this quarter is essential because when they speak in January you will get a sort of feeling of how companies in the US are looking at their budgets going ahead. So, you will get a sort of a feeling from the management with respect to the kind of guidance they are giving for the coming years, definitely wait for that," she added.



Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Dec 16, 2013 05:11 pm

tags #Infosys #Sharmila Joshi #sharmilajoshi.com #Stocks Views

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

