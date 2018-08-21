Infosys, HDFC among 10 largecaps that Motilal Oswal is betting on

Large-cap stocks have found favour this year as investors rushed to park their funds in big names during the consolidation that was seen earlier this year. Their performance in 2018 so far has also been steady as the space, on the whole, has been undervalued. And expectations of better earnings have also kept the sentiment upbeat.

June quarter earnings were relatively better as analysts saw good performance from consumption firms, among others.

“The underlying narrative stays the same — a healthy performance from consumption and commodity-oriented sectors marred by higher provisioning costs at corporate banks. A low base of 1QFY18 indeed provided some succor to several sectors,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Based on its analysis, the brokerage house has laid out preferred ideas among largecap names, which have corrected up to 31 percent from their 52-week highs.

The list includes Infosys, HDFC, Indian Oil, Titan, State Bank of India, and Maruti, among others.

Motilal Oswal sees upside potential of up to 59 percent in the case of IOC, while Hindalco could jump to the tune of 51 percent.

Additionally, the brokerage house also observed few trends from the quarter under review.

- Asset quality woes of PSU and corporate banks appeared to be stabilizing. Fresh slippages moderated, and corporate banks raised the provisioning coverage ratio further.

- Consumption – both urban and rural – remains strong, with companies from FMCG, auto, durables and retail pointing at a healthy demand outlook.

- Cyclicals continue leading from the front, with metals and oil&gas driving more than 100 percent of incremental earnings for the MOSL universe.

- IT delivered a healthy quarter, with improved commentaries on demand in the US BFS market.

- In healthcare, pricing pressure in the US generics is stabilizing even as earnings downgrades haven’t abated.

Further, it also added that the recent currency depreciation has added to the prevailing macro concerns. “However, from the earnings perspective, we note that 50 percent of Nifty profits are positively co-related with the depreciating rupee,” analysts at the firm wrote.