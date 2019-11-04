Infosys gains 6% after co says no prima facie evidence found on whistleblower complaints

Shares of Infosys added more than 6 percent intraday on November 4 after the company provided clarification regarding the whistle-blower complaints made last month.

The company clarified that there is no prima facie evidence that the company has received until date to corroborate any of the allegations made.

Given the circumstances at this stage, where there is a complete absence of prima facie evidence and the Anonymous Complaints are still under investigation, the company is not in a position to determine the concreteness, credibility and materiality of the anonymous complaints, the company said in an exchange release.

We will update the stock exchanges based on key findings of the investigation reports once these are concluded.

The company will continue making timely disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of LODR Regulations, the company further said.