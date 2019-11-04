App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys gains 6% after co says no prima facie evidence found on whistleblower complaints

The company clarified that there is no prima facie evidence that the company has received until date to corroborate any of the allegations made.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Infosys added more than 6 percent intraday on November 4 after the company provided clarification regarding the whistle-blower complaints made last month.

Given the circumstances at this stage, where there is a complete absence of prima facie evidence and the Anonymous Complaints are still under investigation, the company is not in a position to determine the concreteness, credibility and materiality of the anonymous complaints, the company said in an exchange release.

Close

We will update the stock exchanges based on key findings of the investigation reports once these are concluded.

The company will continue making timely disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of LODR Regulations, the company further said.

At 1341 hrs, Infosys was quoting at Rs 713.50, up Rs 25.50, or 3.71 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:56 pm

