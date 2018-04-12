Infosys gains 4% ahead of results announcement on Friday

Shares of Infosys gained around 4 percent intraday as investors waited for cues from its March quarter results which will be declared on Friday. The results are likely to be out at 4 pm, post market hours.

The scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 1,172, while it hovered around Rs 1160-mark.

Consensus estimates see Infosys posting up to 2 percent growth in its rupee and dollar revenue, while its profit after tax (PAT) could be reported a little over Rs 3,600 crore. The third quarter of this fiscal saw its PAT getting boosted on reversal of income tax provision at Rs 1,432 crore.

Experts at Ajcon Global are upbeat on the stock. “We would go long ahead of Infosys Q4FY18 result as we expect the Company to witness an improvement in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins in Q4FY18 owing to currency, operational efficiency and automation. We expect revenue guidance can be in the range of 5-7 per cent y-o-y constant currency growth for FY19,” Akash Jain of Ajcon Global told Moneycontrol.

Among the key things to watch out, Ajcon has listed out a few things.

The key things to watch out in Q4FY18 Infosys result would be management’s outlook on FY19E revenue guidance, along with sustainable margin trends which we think would be above street expectations.

Over the last few quarters, the Company has clocked better profitability owing to higher utilization. We expect OPMs to rise in the range of 20-30 bps.

“The company’s new CEOs outlook for long term, possible deal wins in future, CEOs commentary on strategy to mitigate risks of US tax code would act as a key trigger to stock prices,” Jain further added.

The stock has lost around 2 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 5 percent. At 15:19 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,162.50, up Rs 38.60, or 3.43 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,172.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,128.30.